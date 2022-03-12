A $2.7 million transmission pipeline that will help remove exceeding levels of a chemical known as 1,2,3-TCP by moving raw groundwater to a treatment facility, will be built from San Antonio Avenue to Walnut Avenue to tie into an existing pipeline on Chino and Cypress avenues.
The Chino Council on March 1 awarded a contract to MCC Equipment Rental Inc. of Yucaipa for the Well 11 transmission project, which includes pipeline installation, backfill, repaving, and street repair for streets affected by the construction.
Associate Engineer Natalie Avila said the project will include a 16-inch raw water transmission pipeline that will tie into an existing 18-inch raw water pipe to transfer the water to the Eastside Water Treatment Facility in Ontario.
After the state established the new contamination level for 1,2,3-TCP at five parts per trillion, Well 11 had a contaminant level exceeding the maximum and was shut down, Ms. Avila said.
Prior to the state’s update, the groundwater met the quality regulations and was directly pumped into the city’s water distribution system, Ms. Avila said.
Ms. Avila said staff looked into different options to bring Well 11 back into service, including building a treatment facility at the well site, purchasing property near the well, or conveying the flow to an existing treatment facility.
The pipeline alignment project will begin at the Well 11 site on San Antonio, south of the 60 Freeway, south to Walnut, west to Cypress, and south again to Chino Avenue.
Construction is anticipated to start in early May and could be completed in December, Ms. Avila said.
The scope of work also includes improvements to the electrical and control panels at the well building, Ms. Avila said.
The city owns 15 groundwater wells with six in active service. Other projects are in progress to bring three other groundwater wells back into service, Ms. Avila said.
