Chino Police are selling pink patches for $10 each and dry-fit T-shirts for $20 during Breast Cancer Awarness month with proceeds benefitting the Loma Linda University Cancer Center.
The commemorative patches and T-shirt are available during business hours at the front counter of the Chino Police Department, located at 5451 Guardian Way.
Cash payments will be accepted.
Payments can also be made on Venmo to Chino Police Foundation.
“The goal is to raise funds to bring awareness, research and treatment for breast cancer,” said Chino Police employee Tricia Dinkle. “It’s our way to show our support.”
The pink patch program began in 2020, but the T-shirts are being sold for the first time. Employees in the the Chino Police Department dispatch center created the design for the back of the shirt.
Chino Police employees have the option to wear the patch on their uniforms through Oct. 31.
