New granite needed on military monument

New granite is needed on all six sides of the military monument installed two years ago by Bravo Sign and Design at the Chino Hills Community Center on Peyton Drive.
Senior Community Services Supervisor Melissa Armit said a significant amount of water seeped into the monument because the sealant around the granite failed to prevent moisture from being trapped inside.
In addition, the granite contained an excessive amount of iron oxide that caused rust deposits to occur, she told the Parks and Recreation Commission Wednesday night.
The findings came from Bravo after its workers removed two sides of the monument in November 2021 to find out what was causing discoloration and a milky appearance.
Bravo has agreed to fund all costs. The monument has been fenced off since the Veterans Day ceremony.
Bravo will present alternative granite samples to the city that will be shared with the Chino Hills 55+ Club Veterans Group for selection.
The 55+ Club raised the funds for the monument that was installed in 2020.
Mrs. Armit said the city is hoping the project will be completed by the end of March.
