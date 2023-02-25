The following letter was read to the Chino City Council on Tuesday by Daphne Lezo Duran, field representative for Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, in response to a letter from the council expressing concerns about the murders of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies Isaiah Cordero and Darnell Calhoun. The council asked Mr. Rodriguez, who represents Chino, to oppose legislation and ballot measures that makes the job of police officers difficult and dangerous.
Thank you for contacting me regarding your support for the Chino Police Department and neighboring law enforcement agencies.
I too am disheartened and saddened by the murders of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies Isaiah Cordero and Darnell Calhoun.
I joined my colleagues in requesting the California State Assembly adjourn in memory of our fallen deputies to honor their commitment and sacrifices for our communities.
As the representative of the 53rd Assembly District, I carefully review legislation and ballot measures that affect the residents of the State of California, including measures that affect a police officer’s ability to perform their job effectively and safely while keeping our residents safe.
This matter is personal for me since my son is a deputy sheriff.
For these reasons, I regularly call upon members of the legislature to critically analyze the effects of legislation on the safety of our public safety officers.
I wholeheartedly agree with you that recent policy changes are passive and shortsighted.
I would like to clarify that I was not an elected member of the State Assembly when AB 109 (Chapter 15, Statutes of 2011) was approved.
Unlike my predecessor, I would have opposed the legislation.
That is why I make it a point to hear from all stakeholders.
I have heard from law enforcement departments across the state who have shared similar concerns regarding offenders who quickly cycle through the criminal justice system despite committing crimes.
As the legislative session begins, I plan to continue advocating for the safety of our residents, including on behalf of our law enforcement officers.
I look forward to working with you and our departments on these important issues.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my Sacramento office at (916) 319-2053.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.