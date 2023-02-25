The following letter was read to the Chino City Council on Tuesday by Daphne Lezo Duran, field representative for Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, in response to a letter from the council expressing concerns about the murders of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies Isaiah Cordero and Darnell Calhoun. The council asked Mr. Rodriguez, who represents Chino, to oppose legislation and ballot measures that makes the job of police officers difficult and dangerous.

Thank you for contacting me regarding your support for the Chino Police Department and neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.