The City of Chino is accepting applications through Friday, June 4 to fill an open position on the planning commission and one position on the community services commission.
The planning commission is a seven-member board that reviews site plans, development projects, and makes amendments to the development code and general plan.
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month with occasional workshops.
The term ends Dec. 31, 2024.
The open position was created when Walt Pocock stepped down to serve on the Chino City Council. He is filling a vacancy created when Councilman Mark Hargrove died in March.
The position on the community services commission will replace Bernice Gray, who resigned April 30.
The term for the position ends June 30, 2022.
The community services commission is a seven-member board that discusses recreation, human services, facilities, parks and open space.
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. Mayor Eunice Ulloa, with council liaisons from each commission, will review potential candidates through June 30.
The mayor will nominate the appointees at the July 7 city council meeting and the council will ratify the appointments. Information: cityof chino.org/commissions.
