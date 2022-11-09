Several 'ghost' guns found at Chino Hills home

Several ‘ghost’ AR-15 rifles and pistols were found at home of a convicted felon who was arrested early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in Chino Hills.
Solloman Kim, a Chino Hills resident, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Jail records show he was released on bail at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday about nine hours after his 4:23 a.m. arrest.
Deputies stopped the driver of a car for unsafe speed on Soquel Canyon Parkway at the 71 Freeway and learned the man was a convicted felon, Chino Hills police said.
A firearm was found inside the car, police said.
Armed with a search warrant, deputies searched the man’s home and found several guns without serial numbers and additional firearm parts to manufacture AR-15 rifles, police said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.