Several hundred people took to Chino streets last Saturday afternoon to peacefully protest racial inequality during a demonstration that concluded at the Chino Police Department.
The protest, organized by 16-year-old Chino High student Chellsea Arvizu and her friends, started at Yorba Avenue and Riverside Drive, made its way east to Central Avenue, and through the Superior grocery store parking lot to the Chino Police Department at 5450 Guardian Way.
They kneeled in silence in honor of George Floyd, who died May 25 at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, for eight minutes and 46 seconds at the intersection of Central and Walnut avenues, the same amount of time one of the police officers kneeled on Mr. Floyd’s neck that led to his death.
Several protesters kept their promise to keep the event peaceful and asked at least four men to leave who appeared to be agitating the participants. The men left on their own.
