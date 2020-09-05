City, county, state, and federal offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
Chino city parks, the Ayala Park Operations Center and the splash pad at Monte Vista Park will be open.
Chino Valley school district schools and offices will be closed.
There will be no regular mail delivery and Post Office lobbies will be closed.
The Chino branch and Chino Hills branch libraries will be closed.
Trash will not be picked up in Chino and Chino Hills on Monday and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
Most grocery stores and retail businesses are expected to be open for the holiday.
The Champion office will be closed.
