Crossroads Marketplace on Peyton Drive at the 71 Freeway has been taken out of the mix for high-density housing in Chino Hills because the property owner is in negotiations with a large commercial enterprise.
The change in plans at first forced the city to park the 370 units slated for Crossroads on the vacant Shoppes II site on Boys Republic and Shoppes drives, which city officials admit was not the “best decision.”
Then, a developer submitted concept plans to build 220 units on the 10-acre Caballero ranch on the west side of Peyton, south of Eucalyptus Avenue, so the city removed 220 units from the Shoppes II site and shuffled them to the Caballero ranch.
The Shoppes II site will now have 524 housing units on eight acres.
“Are we in a whack-a-mole process, where we put something down and something else comes up?” asked Commissioner Mike Stover during Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting.
Mr. Stover said he was concerned because several neighbors adjacent to the Caballero Ranch addressed the Planning Commission earlier this year with concerns when 180 units were proposed.
The city removed the Caballero site because of its topography and size, and because a preliminary site plan was not submitted.
The change of plans announced by Crossroads pulled the rug from underneath the city. Just a few months ago, a representative of Crossroads told the Planning Commission he was eager to build houses on 12.3 acres on the northern portion, where empty big box stores have been vacant for years, leaving only PetSmart and Dollar Tree.
LNR Partners submitted a letter of intent in June to develop the property into apartments and townhomes.
Community development director Joann Lombardo said she cannot name the commercial enterprise in discussions with Crossroads because negotiations are underway. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the revised housing plan, which will come before the Chino Hills City Council at a meeting in January.
