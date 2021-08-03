Chino man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash injures two people Sunday in Costa Mesa

A 28-year-old Chino man was jailed Sunday night on suspicion of driving under the influence after a multi-car crash that injured two people in Costa Mesa.
Victor Manuel Carpio was booked into the Central Men’s Jail in Santa Ana, Costa Mesa Police said.
He was released on $100,000 bail at 3:22 p.m. Monday, jail records indicate.
Costa Mesa police officers were called at 8:56 p.m. to Newport Boulevard and Broadway on a report of a traffic collision, involving a black GMC truck, said Lt. Ed Everette.
“Mr. Carpio was driving north on Newport Boulevard when he drove over the raised center median and struck several vehicles in the southbound left turn lane,” Lt. Everette said. “Two occupants of the other vehicles had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.”
The man is facing charges of driving under the influence, assault on a police officer and carrying a concealed firearm, court records show.
He was scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court on Tuesday.
