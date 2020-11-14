Residents may take up to four gardening classes at no cost from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.today (Nov. 14) via Zoom by the Master Gardeners Program of University of California Cooperative Extension in San Bernardino if space is left.
Visit http://mgsb.ucanr.edu/ and click on “From the Garden to the Table.”
For information on other free classes: visit mgsb.ucanr.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.