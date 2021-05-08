California bird

Chino Hills resident Brian Patamakanthin spotted a pair of quails in his backyard in the Gordon Ranch area and took several photos, including this one. He said it was the first time he had seen quail so close to his house. The California quail, also known as the valley quail, became the official state bird in 1931, recommended to the legislature by the Audubon Society.
