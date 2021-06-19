Victory Outreach on Central Avenue and Crosspoint Church on Edison Avenue are on the City of Chino’s list of potential housing developments to fulfill state requirements to build high density units.
The state allows housing development on church property.
The city held its second housing workshop June 15 to review potential sites to build 4,855 units.
City staff and a housing consultant identified more than 100 sites for a maximum of 22 units per acre.
The list includes 235 units in the Preserve Specific Plan, 184 accessory dwelling units (ADUs), 2,242 mixed-use overlay units and 2,194 high density overlay units.
The council requested last week that staff identify more underused commercial and industrial sites in north Chino.
Not all property owners listed on the sites inventory have confirmed an interest with the city to develop their property for residential use, said community development director Nick Liguori.
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa asked that registered letters be sent to the owners to inform them about the opportunity.
Mr. Liguori said any property not currently zoned residential would require a vote of the people on the June 2022 ballot.
Measure M allows Chino residents to vote on changes to the city’s General Plan.
Properties
The council is prioritizing properties that are located on transportation corridors such as Ramona Avenue, Central Avenue, Euclid Avenue, Grand/Edison avenues and Chino Hills Parkway.
Other priorities include sites located within a half mile of the 60 and 71 freeways, with walkability and proximity to parks and open spaces.
A final list will be available for public review at the July 19 planning commission and July 20 city council meetings.
Some large properties identified at the last workshop are:
6210 Riverside Drive, Calisto LLC, 8.35 acres, 208 units.
4117 Riverside Drive, Frederick J. Hanshaw Trust,7 acres, 142 units.
6033 Riverside Drive, Cipolin LLC, 4 acres, 99 units.
Chino Hills Parkway, approximately 9 acres, 210 units.
State-owned prison land on Central Avenue, 10 acres, 250 units.
13078, 13102 and 13134 Euclid Ave., Miguel Gomez, approximately 6.6 acres, 160 units.
11436 and 11488 Central Ave., Victory Outreach, approximately .4 acres, 95 units.
4093 Grand Ave., MLM Chino Property LLC, .8 acres, 100 units
13375 Ramona Ave., Wall Properties, 4.6 acres, 115 units.
13555 Ramona Ave., Legacy Interests, 4.4 acres, 109 units.
5501 Philadelphia St., PK 1 Chino Town Square LP, 4.6 acres, 92 units.
5459 and 5463 Philadelphia St., PK 1 Chino Town Square LP, approximately 19 acres, 383 units.
6950 Edison Ave., Crosspoint Church, approximately 4 acres, 97 units.
Ramona Avenue, SA Marina, 3.9 acres, 78 units.
Chino Hills Parkway, SA Marina, 8.4 acres, 168 units.
