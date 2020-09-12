A project to rehabilitate Canyon Hills Road and Ginseng Lane in Carbon Canyon will begin Monday, Sept. 14 and is expected to be completed in early October.
Canyon Hills Road will be improved from Carbon Canyon Road to Spring Creek Way and Ginseng Lane will be improved from Carbon Canyon Road to its end, approximately 350 feet east of Carbon Canyon Road.
The work will include grind and overlay, asphalt repair, manhole and water valve cover adjustments, slurry, striping, and pavement markings.
The City of Chino Hills awarded the contract to All American Asphalt for $106,000.
Residents and businesses have received letters including maps and brochures.
The project manager is expected to reach out to private communities through their homeowners’ associations.
Message boards will be placed at specific locations.
Door hangers and no parking signs will be posted at least 48 hours ahead of time.
