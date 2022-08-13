$355 million civic center could take 30 to 40 years to build

City of Chino map; Graphics by Pat Walton/Chino Valley Champion

The $355 million Chino Civic Center redesign, which will be discussed at a public hearing next month, includes a $51.4 million city hall, a $25.3 million senior center, and a $27 million performing arts center.

The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.

