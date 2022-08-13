$355 million civic center could take 30 to 40 years to build

The $355 million Chino Civic Center redesign, which will be discussed at a public hearing next month, includes a $51.4 million city hall, a $25.3 million senior center, and a $27 million performing arts center.
The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The project is planned to be primarily funded through a one-half percent sales tax increase if Chino voters approve the measure at a future election.
The civic center will be built in four phases over the next 30 to 40 years, according to consultant Orlando Gonzalez of Gruen Associates.
The first phase includes a 70,000-square-foot three-story city hall and parking structure, between Central Avenue and Ninth Street.
The $22 million parking structure will include 377 spaces.
The former fire station and family services center on Central Avenue, near D Street, will be demolished at a construction cost of $400,000.
The second phase includes the expansion of the Carolyn Owens Community Center, the Seventh Street Theatre, civic center plaza and lawn, and senior center.
The Carolyn Owens Community Center, located at the corner of Ninth and D streets, will be remodeled and expanded for $17 million. The center will have a total square footage of 33,000.
The Seventh Street Theatre will also be remodeled and expanded to 8,000 square-feet for $7.7 million.
The theatre is currently 1,800 square feet from the backstage exit to the refreshments window in the lobby.
A 63,000-square-foot civic lawn with outdoor open space will be constructed for $1.8 million. Construction will continue into the third phase. A civic square/plaza will be installed between Central and Seventh for $7.8 million with a 64,000 square footage.
A $25.3 million senior center will be constructed along Seventh Street and Chino Avenue with a total square footage of 34,000.
A surface parking lot with 49 parking spaces will be built on the southwest area of the civic center along Chino Avenue and Sixth and Seventh streets. The parking lot will cost $700,000.
Seventh and Pioneer streets will be restored and extended. Seventh Street will stretch out to Chino Avenue, which will cost $10.3 million, and Pioneer will continue to Ninth Street, which will cost $5.2 million.
The second phase will include the demolition of city hall, the courthouse, and the former police station at a cost of $1.8 million.
The third phase includes a new library, banquet hall, visitor center, a two-level parking structure, and expansion of the Neighborhood Activity Center.
A $11.7 million two-level parking structure will be built with 500 spaces.
A new visitor center will be constructed on the parking structure for $2.9 million.
The Neighborhood Activity Center will be remodeled and expanded to 30,000-square-feet for $17 million.
A new $13.3 million library will be built along D Street and Central Avenue with a total square footage of 17,000.
The current senior center will be repurposed as an assembly and banquet hall for $15 million.
The last phase of construction includes a new performing arts center, an outdoor amphitheater, and a three-level parking structure
The 20,000-square-foot performing arts center will cost $27 million and will be built along Chino Avenue, between Seventh and Central. City spokesperson Vivian Castro said the performing arts center is optional depending on a potential siting of it at a different location outside the area of the civic center.
The $1.3 million outdoor amphitheater will include outdoor open space of 10,000-square-feet between Seventh and Central.
The $17.6 million parking structure will include 500 parking spaces.
