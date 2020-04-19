A California Institution for Men inmate diagnosed with coronavirus has died at an undisclosed hospital, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana Simas said late this afternoon.
An exact cause of death has not yet been determined, but the spokeswoman said it does appear the unidentified inmate appears to have died from complications of COVID-19.
The inmate's family has been notified, she said.
"No additional information is being provided to protect the individual's medical privacy," Ms. Simas said. "CDCR takes the health and safety of all those who live and work in our state prisons very seriously and will continue to work diligently to address the COVID-19 pandemic."
The inmate was the first incarcerated person in the state diagnosed with coronavirus to die from the virus.
Currently, there are 59 inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino diagnosed with coronavirus.
Another 50 inmates are diagnosed with the virus at the California State Prison-Los Angeles County in Lancaster.
Six other inmates at five state prisons have also tested positive, including a female at the California Institution for Women in Chino.
Overall, there are 115 inmates in the state diagnosed with COVID-19, according to state prison statistics.
Twenty-two of the state's 88 employees diagnosed with coronavirus work at the California Institution for Men.
Two others work at California Institution of Women, according to prison officials.
