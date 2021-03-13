City of Chino is accepting applications through March 19 from residents for a rental assistance grant for up to three months through CARES Act funds.
Applicants must have a residential lease agreement in their name, qualify as low to moderate income for San Bernardino County, and provide documentation of economic hardship as a result of the pandemic.
Applications are available at cityofchino.org.
Submit in person to Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. or mail to Chino community services department, 13201 Central Ave., Chino, CA 91710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.