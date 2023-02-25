With a proposed annexation of 145 acres of county land on the horizon, the Chino Planning Commission heard from the area’s residents and business owners who were mostly supportive of the change.
The commission voted Wednesday to continue the annexation discussion at a future meeting to allow staff to work through land use inconsistencies pointed out in a letter from developers of Yorba Villas, a proposed housing development to be built within the area.
The first “county island” that is proposed to be annexed is located east of Norton Avenue, north and south of Francis Avenue, north and south of Philadelphia Street, and east and west of Yorba Avenue and includes single-family residential zoned parcels, the Baitul Hameed Mosque, and the small M&M market.
Code enforcement issues were brought up by Donna Marchese who said she would love to see the city come in and stop some of the illegal activities. “The county does nothing for code enforcement,” Ms. Marchese said.
Paul Griffin said dumpster divers frequently visit his apartment complex’s garbage and he hopes that the annexation could address the issue.
Mirza Ahmad, president of the Baitul Hameed Mosque, said he felt the annexation would be good for the city and the mosque. “We have a very good relationship with the city,” he said.
Business owner Robert Bruce, who runs a home-based tax service on Francis and Ramona avenues, said he’s thrilled to annex into the city he grew up in as long as he can continue his business.
If annexed, county-allowed uses and permits would not change, said Michael Hitz, principal planner.
City Planner Warren Morelion said the city’s intent is not to affect property and business owners with aggressive regulation once annexed into city. “Eventually the properties would assimilate to city standards but that could be a year to decades down the road,” he said.
The item will be brought back to the planning commission in three to six months, Mr. Morelion said.
The decision to initiate the annexation will be made by the city council and will then go to the Local Agency Formation Commission.
