With a proposed annexation of 145 acres of county land on the horizon, the Chino Planning Commission heard from the area’s residents and business owners who were mostly supportive of the change.

The commission voted Wednesday to continue the annexation discussion at a future meeting to allow staff to work through land use inconsistencies pointed out in a letter from developers of Yorba Villas, a proposed housing development to be built within the area.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.