The reward money for information on the May 2020 murder of U.S. Army Spec. Enrique Roman-Martinez of Chino has doubled to $50,000 after hundreds of interviews, 100 warrants and subpoenas and extensive searches have not turned up any answers.
U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command special agents, the FBI and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit has conducted more than 400 interviews and have returned to the North Carolina island seven times trying to find additional evidence on how the Chino man was killed.
An autopsy last year showed the soldier was a victim of a homicide.
Searches were conducted by air, land and sea, investigators said.
“The Task Force has not recovered a single piece of physical, forensic, or testimonial evidence linking anyone with the death of Spc. Roman-Martinez,” investigators said Aug. 2. “This includes searches of all digital evidence from cell phones, vehicles and more than 130 items of potential evidence submitted to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory in Atlanta. None of the items revealed any trace of blood, DNA or forensic evidence. In total, agents examined more than five terabytes of digital data.”
Agents have also followed up on leads in Michigan, Texas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado and California, investigators said.
Partial remains of Spc. Roman-Martinez, an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper, were found May 29 near Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina six days after he was reported missing by seven friends during a Memorial Day weekend campout, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.
The Chino man’s identification was made using his dental records and DNA.
Army investigators said Spc. Roman-Martinez was last seen on May 22 at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, but his friends did not report him missing for 19 hours.
His phone, wallet and glasses were found at the campsite, and he was wearing only blue shorts.
Special agent Steve Chancellor, who is leading the investigation, said two dive teams have conducted extensive searches in the area.
“I have been a criminal investigator for more than 40 years and have worked hundreds of death investigations,” he said. “This tragic death is a real mystery on what exactly happened. All logical theories or suspicions that were developed to date have been investigated and either discounted or disproven. We have and are still looking at all possibilities but need the public’s help.”
He said agents are continuing to work to ensure the homicide has a complete investigation, and because of the “nature of the trauma to the partial remains that washed ashore.”
“Please understand that homicide basically means that someone’s death was caused by someone else. That means that the death could have been intentional, or it could have been unintentional. For example, in this case, someone running over someone with a boat while the person was in the water,” Agent Chancellor said.
Spe. Roman-Martinez’ sister Griselda Martinez said last August at a candlelight vigil attended by 200 people at Ayala Park in Chino that she believes someone on the camping trip knows what happened to her younger brother.
“We will find out what the truth is. My brother was vulnerable. They took advantage of him. He just had surgery. He couldn’t run. He couldn’t walk. He wasn’t going to be able to defend himself,” Ms. Martinez said. “We urge investigators to keep looking because I know something had to go terribly wrong. It was murder.”
Spc. Roman-Martinez entered the U.S. Army at age 17.
He attended Newman Elementary, Ramona Junior High and Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools.
He was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and was scheduled to medically discharged four months later, following surgery for Compartment Syndrome, a condition where blood flow is restricted to the muscles.
“My baby brother came home, not whole but he’s home,” Ms. Martinez said last August when the soldier’s partial remains arrived in casket draped with a U.S. flag at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Covina. “There are seven individuals who are staying silent. They know what happened to my brother, but they’re refusing to speak up. They went on the camping trip with my brother and didn’t report him missing for 19 hours. There is no honor in silence.”
Agent Chancellor said he hopes the increased reward will develop new credible leads.
“We do not want to leave any stone unturned,” he said.
Anyone with information can call the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command at (910) 396-8777 or the Fort Bragg Military Police Desk at (910) 396-1179.
Information can be sent anonymously to https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.
