The Chino Hills Legislative Advocacy Committee will meet 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 via Zoom to discuss legislative bills and state and federal updates.
The committee is expected to receive a report from representatives of Townsend Public Affairs, a Sacramento-based lobbyist hired by the city to promote its interests at the state and federal levels.
The committee consists of Councilmen Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz.
Staff members who attend are City Manager Benjamin Montgomery and Secretary Lynnae Sisemore.
The city council conference room where the committee usually meets will be closed due to coronavirus.
To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88530417385 and enter meeting code 88530417385.
