Federal prosecutors charged a father and son Wednesday with robbery charges after an employee at the Trader Joe's store at The Shoppes at Chino Hills was robbed at gunpoint and cash was taken.
Prosecutors said the two men —identified as 43-year-old Gregory Johnson and 20-year-old Gregory Eric Johnson— may be linked to as many as 20 robberies of Trader Joe's stores in five Southern California counties.
A criminal complaint filed in court states one of the men entered the Trader Joe's store at 13911 Peyton Drive at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, walked up to an employee who was working behind a manager's station and demanded money while holding a handgun.
About $3,800 was taken, according to the criminal complaint.
After the men fled in their car, a security guard working followed the men and informed authorities.
The Johnsons were arrested near the 60 and 10 Freeway junction, located a few miles east of Moreno Valley.
Prosecutors are seeking evidence that could link the men to other Trader Joe's robberies, getting away with as much as $57,000. Other Trader Joe's stores include Simi Valley, Newport Beach, Irvine, Pasadena, Los Angeles, Ranchos Palos Verdes and Tustin.
