Planes of Fame Air Museum postponed its Living History Flying Day, featuring the North American B-25, on Saturday, April 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In keeping with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, California Department of Public Health and San Bernardino County Public Health, we have decided to postpone this event,” a statement from the museum read. “Thanks to everyone for your continued support and understanding during this challenging time.”
