New barn will display historic farm equipment at museum

A 772-square-foot barn will be constructed behind the Old Schoolhouse Museum on 11th and B streets in Chino.
The Chino City Council voted Dec. 13 to award a $1.7 million contract to Micon Construction Inc. of Placentia for the construction of the barn and site improvements.
Parks and Capital Projects Manager Carolyn Baltzer said the barn will include a storage room and exhibit gallery to showcase vintage farm equipment, artifacts, and memorabilia donated by local farms, dairies, and residents.
The improvements include new walkways, fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and accessibility improvements to sidewalks, the parking lot, and entrance to the museum, Ms. Baltzer said.
The barn will be painted dark red with white trim to appear like a traditional barn and will be available for parties, events, and school field trips. The Community Services Department operates the museum and will also operate the display barn.
Ms. Baltzer said the current fiscal year budget provides funding for the project.
At the start of the council meeting, Lynda Flathers, president of the Chino Valley Historical Society, donated $95,000 for the new barn.
The project is estimated to be completed by next summer. The museum occupies the building that served as the first schoolhouse in Chino, built in 1888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.