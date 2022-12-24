New barn will display historic farm equipment at museum

A display barn will be built behind the Old Schoolhouse Museum on 11th and B streets in Chino. The barn is expected to be constructed by next summer.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

A 772-square-foot barn will be constructed behind the Old Schoolhouse Museum on 11th and B streets in Chino.

The Chino City Council voted Dec. 13 to award a $1.7 million contract to Micon Construction Inc. of Placentia for the construction of the barn and site improvements.

