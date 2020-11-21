Teller windows shrink
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The Bank of America in Gateway Village on Grand Avenue in Chino Hills reopened three weeks ago after being closed for about six months due to a combination of the pandemic and a remodel. The teller windows are no longer central to the bank and have shrunk substantially. A corporate spokesperson said new mobile technology allows employees to help clients with most transactions anywhere in the bank, reducing the need for centralized areas like traditional teller windows. Features include new furniture, more ATMs, and additional offices to facilitate private conversations about financial priorities. The spokesperson said the goal is to create a more interactive atmosphere, especially for those whose needs go beyond routine transactions. The B of A branch in Chino was closed briefly last week but was expected to reopen Friday, she said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.