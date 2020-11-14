Susie, a trained seeing-eye dog and certified therapy dog

 

 Chino Police Department photo

She may not fight crime in the city of Chino, but she’ll serve as comfort for police department employees and victims of crimes. Susie, a trained seeing-eye dog and certified therapy dog, was introduced by Chino Police on Nov. 6. “When she’s not sniffing around for treats, you can find her sleeping at our dispatcher’s feet or providing comfort to our employees,” Chino police said in a statement. “She will provide important mental and emotional benefits to our employees, support to victims and be an ambassador for the department at community events.” Susie was being trained as a guide dog for the blind but couldn’t pass the necessary test. “Although she did not pass her guide dog training, she passed our requirement for a loving and social station dog,” the statement read. 

