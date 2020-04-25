Food for Life Ministry distributes groceries from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
People in need of food are asked to come to the distribution and fill out a simple form to receive grocery bags that include items such as beans and rice, canned food and bread.
For information about receiving food, donating food or volunteering: foodforlifeministry.org or 627-3663.
Founder Cindy Vande Steeg said more first-time people are coming in for food and that she expects that trend will continue through the end of the month, which is usually their busiest time.
“We can always use food donations because it just goes, it goes fast,” Mrs. Vande Steeg said.
Currently the ministry has enough food for the foreseeable future, but donations have dropped off from the grocery stores, which are also busier.
The ministry is supported through business and private donations.
“People are seeing the need and are coming in with grocery bags,” she said. “As long as God brings the food, we’ll stay open.”
Mrs. Vande Steeg also said the organization has lost many of its former senior volunteers, most of whom are retired and over age 65, because of concerns for the cononavirus. Volunteers may sign up on the website foodforlifeministry.org.
Chino Neighborhood House is distributing pre-packaged grocery bags 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays to clients’ front doors.
Adults, children and senior citizens that live within the Chino Valley school district and meet the low to moderate income standards for San Bernardino County can apply to receive one distribution a month from the organization.
Benefit applications in English and Spanish are on the website: neighborhood house.com.
Volunteers pack between 80 and 100 bags of food each week that include grocery staples such as beans, sugar, pasta, cheese, fruit and vegetables, board president Kevin Cisneroz said.
For the health and safety of volunteers and clients, the organization has closed its store operation and is currently not able to provide clothing or other essential items, Mr. Cisneroz said.
With its store currently closed, the organization is no longer using a point system which had previously been allotted to clients as a shopping currency.
The grocery bags are currently being distributed to clients at their front door.
Typically, 350 families and individuals are served each month and the goal is to “stretch” to 400, Mr. Cisneroz said.
“As our community continues to provide for the Neighborhood House, we will continue to give it out,” he said.
Funding is received through government funds and donations from local citizens and businesses.
Information about receiving food, donating, or volunteering is on the website neighborhoodhouse.com and the organization’s Facebook page.
Caring for the Hills distributes groceries 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at 15554 Cecelia St., Chino Hills.
The organization has no residence or financial status requirements. Numbers are handed out starting at 8 a.m. to receive food boxes.
The organization accepts cash donations and canned goods.
The public can also support the organization through “likes” on its Facebook page.
Isaiah’s Rock food ministry is seeking volunteers to help with clean up from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays following the distributions in the Chino City Hall parking lot. To volunteer, contact Charleen King at (951) 453-1416 or Linda Reich at the city of Chino at lreich@cityofchino.org.
