Residents learn of high-density units slated near homes

The reality of state-mandated development hit Chino Hills residents who live in the vicinity of sites that have been slated for “very high density units.”
The city must build 3,720 housing units over the next eight years and rezone certain properties to allow for the increased number of homes.
Notices of preparation for the Chino Hills General Plan update were sent to properties within 300 feet of sites designated as “very high density” and included information about a workshop that was held Nov. 10 at McCoy Equestrian Center.
Approximately 60 residents attended.
Joann Lombardo, community development director, said the environmental impacts associated with the development of these sites will be reviewed, and “we want to make sure surrounding properties are informed.”
She told the audience that it took three years and multiple meetings to try and find locations in Chino Hills, a process she described as “very disheartening and absolutely unfair.”
She stated, “We want you to know when you see the development coming, that we have done our best to make Chino Hills a truly special place.”
Planning manager Michael Hofflinger listed the sites, after which residents gathered at the various displays to ask specific questions about how their homes will be affected.
•50 units for an affordable senior housing project on the southwest corner of Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive (1.8 acres), to be built in the vacant parking lot across the street from Chino Hills Community Park
•166 units on an 8.3-acre portion of the Western Hills Golf Course on Carbon Canyon Road between Fairway Drive and Canon Lane. Lewis Homes plans to reconfigure the property into a residential development with a golf course.
•148 units on 7.3 acres and 275 medium-density units on 30.5 acres on the 177-acre Wang property consisting of rolling hillsides behind Woodview Road. This proposal would include the realignment of Woodview Road that would impact the homes on the south side of Bayberry Drive.
•532 units on 21.2 acres at the southern 9-hole section of the Los Serranos Golf Course on Yorba Avenue.
•744 units on the 8-acre parking lot site known as “Shoppes 2” on City Center Drive, adjacent to the Fire District headquarters.
•267 units on 5.7 acres that will be built above retail stores in the southeastern portion of The Shoppes.
•160 medium-density units on 12 acres south of the Wang property where Heaven’s Ranch once operated. This development would include the extension of Soquel Canyon Parkway that would extend west, go through the former Heaven’s Ranch property, and connect at Medlar Lane, west of Peyton Drive.
Officials said each development will come before the Chino Hills Planning Commission meetings so residents can provide input.
Also on hand was Danielle Burger of Dudek environmental consulting that prepared the “environmental justice element.”
Ms. Burger said although Chino Hills does not have “disadvantaged communities,” referred to as DACs, the city asked that the environmental justice element be included in the General Plan update, which she said was “commendable to the city to maintain quality of life.”
She said the pillars of environmental justice include healthy food, air pollution, parks, public transportation, safe walking and biking, and safe and sanitary homes.
Curtis Zacuto of EcoTierra discussed the steps that will be taken to prepare the environmental impact report.
