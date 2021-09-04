A free emergency preparedness workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Attendees can visit information booths and enter giveaways for prizes beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees will be given a multi-function flashlight tool, one per family, while supplies last at the end of the presentation when raffle prize winners will be announced.
City staff will teach residents how to build an emergency supply kit. The Chino Valley Fire District will provide wildfire preparedness tips and demonstrate hands-only CPR.
The fire district will also introduce residents to “Community Connect” where they can electronically submit information for first responders during an emergency call.
The Chino Hills Police Department will walk residents through active shooter strategies.
Also on hand will be the American Red Cross, San Bernardino County Public Health, and the Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD).
Information: (909) 364-2713 or visit chinohills.org/emergencypreparedness.
