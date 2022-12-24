Bank robbery
suspect jailed
A man tied to bank robberies in San Diego and Santa Ana and a Dec. 8 robbery of a U.S. Bank in Chino was arrested Dec. 12 by the Chino Police Department.
Claudius Croiset Van Uchelen, 41, is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Police recovered evidence tied to the three bank robberies during his arrest at 1:30 p.m. at his home in the 1100 block of Peacock Drive in San Jacinto, police said Friday.
Chino police officers were called shortly after 6 p.m. to a U.S. Bank branch in Chino on a report of a robbery.
Detectives would not disclose which of the two U.S. Bank branches in Chino the robbery took place.
“The suspect approached the bank teller and handed him a deposit bag and a note indicating it was a robbery,” Chino police said in a statement. “The suspect was seen on video surveillance fleeing on foot from the scene of the crime.”
Chino detectives investigated tips that led them to a home in San Jacinto, police said.
They conducted surveillance on a home and detained the suspect as he left his home, police said.
Mr. Van Uchelen was arrested without incident.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” police said in the statement.
Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Pry at (909) 334-3172.
Chino Hills man, 14 others indicted
A federal grand jury in Wisconsin has indicted 15 people, including a 48-year-old Chino Hills man, with several charges in a drug trafficking operation involving fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana from California to the areas of Milwaukee, St. Paul and Minneapolis in Minnesota and Chicago, Illinois.
Julio Barraza, of Chino Hills, is facing charges along with suspects from Milwaukee, Illinois and Minnesota, and the California cities of Van Nuys, Anaheim and Los Angeles.
“Suppliers in California arranged to have the substance shipped to addresses in Milwaukee and the St. Paul and Minneapolis areas,” according to U.S. Department of Justice spokesman Kenneth Gales. “The organization also is alleged to have obtained and sold counterfeit oxycodone pills, which contained fentanyl or methamphetamine.”
An investigation revealed the group funneled more than $2 million into bank accounts of various businesses, the spokesman said.
Court records show that on Nov. 29, search warrants were served at locations in California, Minnesota, Milwaukee and Chicago where more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, more than seven kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, two kilograms of heroin, ecstasy, and oxycodone, and 170 pounds of marijuana and marijuana edibles were seized.
More than $450,000 in cash and 19 firearms were also seized by authorities, Mr. Gales said.
If convicted, the suspects face between five years and life in prison, he said.
Burglary suspect nabbed
A 47-year-old Riverside man was arrested and another man is being sought in connection with several burglaries from apartment garages between Dec. 5 and Dec. 9 in Chino Hills.
Jason Grant Mayhall is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of burglary and a parole violation, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
“All property was stolen was inside the garages,” Chino Hills Police Sgt. Narcie Sousa said. “Some were detached garages and a couple were garages attached to apartments.”
Deputies began investigating the burglaries taking place at the LeParc center in the 13000 and 13100 blocks of LeParc boulevards and the Avalon complex in the 5600 block of Park Drive.
“Deputies obtained crucial evidence and conducted an investigation,” Detective Ryan Girard said. “Surveillance was conducted, and a search warrant was served at Mr. Mayhall’s residence.”
Mr. Mayhall was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 4100 block of St. George Place in Riverside, jail records show.
Nearly $20,000 in stolen items was recovered. Items included tools, a bicycle, toilet tissue, kids’ toy equipment.
Nominations sought for award
Nominations for the Chino Valley Fire District’s Fred L. Burns Community Service award will be accepted through midnight Thursday, Dec. 31.
Submissions can be made online at chinovalleyfire.org, access the Community Relations tab and click on the Fred L. Burns Award header in the drop down menu.
A tab can also be found on the “hot topics” section of the fire district website on the left-hand side of the page.
Chino Valley Fire board members approved the award in 1993, and honored board member Fred L. Burns as its first recipient.
Past winners are Al McCombs, former Champion publisher-owner (1994); Fred Heene, municipal court judge (1995); Fred Aguiar, assemblyman (1996); Ralph Berger, retired fire captain and fire foundation member (1997); Karen Haughey, Soroptimist and community volunteer (1998); Patti Aguiar, fire foundation member and David and Charleen King (1999); Rod Federwisch, school principal (2000); Bob Frady, fire foundation volunteer (2001); Donna DeBie, fire foundation volunteer (2002); Sondra Elrod, fire foundation volunteer (2003); Tom Haughey, fire foundation volunteer (2004); Sarah Evinger, fire foundation president (2005); Rob DePartee, fire district chaplain (2006); Scott Snyder, videographer (2013); Gary Ovitt, former San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor, and Ron Nadeau Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council founding member (2015); Vincent Dominguez, Chino Valley Fire Junior Firefighter and cancer survivor (2016); and Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council President Charlie Blank and community member Peter Pirritano (2020). No awards were given from 2007-12, and in 2014, 2017-19 and 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.