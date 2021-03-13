A 30-year-old Pomona woman, who was pursued by deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station and the Chino Hills Police Department with her 9-year-old daughter in the car, was arrested after a three-hour standoff when the chase concluded at Diamond Bar Boulevard, just south of the 60 Freeway.
The chase went through four cities, including Chino and Chino Hills.
The woman’s daughter emerged unharmed from the back seat of the red Toyota after Los Angeles Sheriff’s SWAT team members filled the car with tear gas. The woman came out seconds later and was taken into custody.
Sheriff’s officials said they were unaware the girl was inside the car during the pursuit and standoff, stating she may have been in the trunk.
The suspect, Margaret Hassan of Pomona, is being held on $130,000 bail at the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood. She was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and felony evading, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.
The pursuit started at 3:22 p.m. when deputies tried to pull over a car after the driver was involved in a road rage incident in front of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut-Diamond Bar station at Valley Boulevard and Grand Avenue in Walnut. Investigators said the driver was using the vehicle as a weapon against the other motorist.
When deputies tried stopping the car, the driver fled.
The chase continued into Chino where the driver forced her way through a line of traffic and struck at least two cars that had been waiting at a red light at El Prado Road and Central Avenue.
“The collisions in Chino were handled by the Chino Police Department’s Traffic Unit and forwarded to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office,” said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
In Chino Hills, deputies took over control of the pursuit at the request of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s, said Chino Hills Police Lt. Al Girard.
“While engaged in the pursuit, Chino Hills deputies utilized a pursuit intervention technique on two occasions in attempts to bring the pursuit to a conclusion,” Lt. Girard said. Los Angeles County deputies again took over the pursuit when it reached Diamond Bar.
The driver continued on Grand Avenue, made a right turn onto Diamond Bar Boulevard, and sideswiped or struck at least eight cars before the car became disabled near the eastbound 60 Freeway onramp.
“Multiple attempts were made to have the suspect exit the vehicle peacefully,” sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies flew a drone in front of the car and stated they only saw one person inside.
Shortly after 7 p.m., deputies deployed tear gas into the vehicle.
“And to the surprise of all personnel, a female child exited the rear of the vehicle and was brought to safety in the arms of a Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau deputy,” sheriff’s officials said.
The girl was taken to a hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation and taken to Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.
