The California Department of Business Oversight has experienced a more than 40 percent increase in consumer complaints, calls and inquiries since the onset of COVID-19 in the state, DBO Commissioner Manuel P. Alvarez announced Wednesday.
Pandemic-related concerns about mortgages, student loans, personal loans, questionable investments, and apparent fraudulent schemes prompted many of the additional complaints and consumer contacts the DBO received in March through the end of June.
In the four-month span from March 1 through the end of June, consumer complaints have increased more than 37 percent to an average of 588 per month, email inquiries jumped 86 percent to almost 2,400 per month and consumer calls climbed 22 percent to more than 3,100 per month.
