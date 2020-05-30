Award-winning Los Angeles Times sportswriter Chris Dufresne, who covered Olympic Games and Super Bowls but was best known for his reporting on college football and basketball, died suddenly Monday at his Chino Hills home. He was 62.
He was the Los Angeles Times’ national college football and basketball columnist for 20 years until his retirement from the newspaper in 2015.
During that time, Mr. Dufresne was named 2011 California Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
He co-founded TMGcol legesports.com, a website dedicated to collegiate basketball and football, in 2016.
Mr. Dufresne was born in Fullerton, grew up in La Habra, and graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in journalism in 1981.
His first newspaper job came in 1976 working in the transportation department with his father at the Los Angeles Times.
He earned a spot as a high school sports reporter for the Times’ Orange County Bureau after graduating from college.
A Los Angeles Times staff memo released Tuesday morning on Facebook stated Mr. Dufresne had been waiting for the results for “what appeared to be late-stage melanoma recurrence.”
Mr. Dufresne is survived by his wife Sheila, and their three sons, Drew, Daniel and Joey. All three sons graduated from Ayala High School.
“Absolutely gutted by the death of longtime sportswriter Chris Dufresne,” wrote Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke on his Twitter account Tuesday. “A tremendous writer who deftly chronicled this country’s college football craze. The most-read writer on our staff. The most beloved colleague in the press box.”
