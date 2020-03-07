The city of Chino Hills’ 20th annual design-a-sign poster contest is underway with the water conservation theme “Every Drop Counts!” and is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live in the city or attend school in the city.
Entries must be submitted by 4 p.m. Friday, March 20 to the recreation office on the first floor of city hall, 14000 City Center Drive. Prizes will be awarded.
Teachers with 100 percent participation will be entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card to Hobby Lobby.
Winning posters from each grade level will be made into signs and displayed at city hall before being installed at schools and parks throughout the city of Chino Hills and within the government center.
Information was distributed to the schools.
Contest rules and application are at chinohills.org/DesignASign.
Information: 364-2700.
