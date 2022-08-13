An “inclusive” playground that allows children of all abilities and development stages to play side by side at Crossroads Park will be discussed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission meeting to be held in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The park is located at the corner of Carbon Canyon Road and Chino Hills Parkway, south of Veterans Park.
The playground will replace equipment that is more than 20 years old.
It will contain routes that are wide enough to allow wheelchair users, parents with strollers, and children with mobility aids to move freely from one area to the next.
Accessible fitness equipment will be installed adjacent to the playground and all picnic areas will be accessible with increased bench seating. Nine parking spaces will be added.
The commission will be shown a design plan and renderings.
The park includes two tennis courts, barbecues, a gazebo, picnic areas, and restrooms.
In other business, the commission will discuss a strategic action plan to form a Teen Advisory Board, approve an ad-hoc committee, and appoint commissioners to serve on that board.
