An “inclusive” playground that allows children of all abilities and development stages to play side by side at Crossroads Park will be discussed at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission meeting to be held in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.

The park is located at the corner of Carbon Canyon Road and Chino Hills Parkway, south of Veterans Park.

