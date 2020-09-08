Free meals for all children aged 18 and younger are now available from the Chino Valley Unified School District after USDA approval to provide meals to students regardless of their meal-eligibility status.
Meal cards requirements have been temporarily suspended, district officials announced Tuesday.
Students and their parents, however, are advised to keep their cards.
One breakfast and one lunch meals are available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, at 11 Chino Valley Unified locations.
Parents may continue to pick up meals for their students, district officials said.
Meals are available at:
Borba Elementary, 4980 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Dickey Elementary, 2840 S. Parco Ave., Ontario.
Marshall Elementary, 12045 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Rhodes Elementary, 6655 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Walnut Elementary, 5550 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Cal Aero Preserve, 15850 Main St., Chino.
Canyon Hills Junior High, 2500 Madrugada Drive, Chino Hills.
Chino High, 5472 Park Place, Chino.
Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Townsend Junior High, 15359 Ilex Drive, Chino Hills.
Woodcrest Junior High, 2725 S. Campus Ave., Ontario.
Information: chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201 ext. 1500.
