By Dawn Marks
After making adjustments because of the coronavirus, Boys Republic on Monday kicked off production of 32,100 Della Robbia Christmas wreaths at its Chino Hills facility. The long-time tradition and fundraiser helps to support disadvantaged and troubled boys at the non-profit residential treatment center.
Executive director Chris Burns said, “The added regulations this year have been difficult, and we really appreciate the support from the community. This is by far the best vocational training program for our students.” The students receive school credit for wreath production and also have an opportunity to be paid for their work, he said.
Program manager Duffy Blau said, “Our wreath production is challenging this year and we’ve done the best we can to protect the workers and students.”
Mr. Blau said seasonal employees work in separate areas from Boys Republic students. Eight pods sized 20 by 20 foot and 8-foot tall were constructed with PVC pipe and enclosed in heavy plastic for workspaces. Six people work in a pod, standing six feet apart and wearing masks and gloves. Daily temperature checks are taken.
Wreath orders are handled online at boysrepublic.org, and by phone (800) 833-7769.
A 22-inch diameter wreath costs $56.95 and a 28-inch diameter wreath is $79.95.
Prices include taxes, handling and shipping within the United States.
Check, money order, Master Card, Visa and Discover are accepted. Starting Sunday, Nov. 29 a temporary sales office will be set up outside the front gate of the facility (just off Boys Republic Drive) for pick up and wreath sales.
The facility is located at 1907 Boys Republic Drive.Information: (800) 833-7769.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.