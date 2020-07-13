Four students at Boys Republic in Chino Hills have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under quarantine, said Chino Valley Unified Superintendent Norm Enfield on Monday.
“The four Boys Republic students, along with any other students and Boys Republic staff who may have had prolonged close contact, are currently being quarantined in their cottages or at home as specified by Centers for Disease Control guidelines,” Supt. Enfield said. “While Boys Republic students live on the Boys Republic campus, Chino Valley Unified teachers have been providing distance learning in their separate classrooms without any Boys Republic students physically present for in-person instruction.”
Supt. Enfield said he learned of the positive tests last week.
Boys Republic administration also conducted contact tracing to all students and staff who may have had prolonged contact with the four students, the superintendent said.
He said Monday that Boys Republic teachers will continue to conduct distance learning education from an off-campus location.
“The health and well-being of students and staff during this global pandemic is one of CVUSD’s highest priorities,” Supt. Enfield said. “It is only through a concerted, joint effort among the school district, families and community members that we can thoroughly address all COVID-19 issues.”
Chino Valley Unified School board members will vote Thursday on the superintendent’s recommendation to open the 2020-21 school year on a blended learning model with both in-person and virtual learning options.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be viewed live on Chino Valley Unified School board’s YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWKinB4PTb_uskobmwBF8pw.
