Red-tailed hawk
Photo by Brian Patamakanthin

Chino Hills resident Brian Patamakanthin photographed a red-tailed hawk July 1 at Sunset Park in Chino Hills. Mr. Patamakanthin, a professional photographer, took several pictures of the hawk using a 70-200mm lens on his Canon camera and posted them on his personal Facebook page. The bird is a first-year red-tailed hawk that was hatched this year, according to Rod Higbie of the Pomona Valley Audubon Society and the American Birding Association. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.