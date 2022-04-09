.
City of Chino Photo

City Manager Matt Ballantyne was honored during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, his last council meeting before he becomes City Manager for the City of Fontana. Mr. Ballantyne was presented with a City of Chino plaque, a personal “Ballantyne” Chino street sign, a cowboy hat (should he ever move to Montana) and other gifts. The City Council and city officials wore Dodgers and baseball jerseys to pay tribute to Mr. Ballantyne’s love for baseball. Pictured (from left) are Mayor Eunice Ulloa, Mr. Ballantyne, his wife Michelle, and their son Luke. The family will continue to live in Chino.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.