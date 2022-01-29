Now that the housing portion of the Chino Hills General Plan is ready to submit to the State of California, the city must begin the process of changing its land use map and zoning map to accommodate the extra housing units.
The process will include a comprehensive review of the entire 2015 general plan to ensure all information is current and complies with the state’s government code and state general plan guidelines, according to a city staff report.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission will discuss a schedule for the update, including public workshops, surveys, and other ways to obtain community input at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 at council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The meeting will also be held remotely through Zoom.
The commission will begin the process by discussing the “vision” section of the general plan as contained in the 2015 document, and provide suggestions for obtaining public involvement in the visioning process.
To join the meeting remotely, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952, or join by phone at (669) 900-8952 and enter 87939548952.
