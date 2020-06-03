State prison officials said three inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino died this week from complications of coronavirus, bringing the prison’s total to 12.
The inmates have not been identified, said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana Simas.
One of the inmates died Wednesday, one died on Tuesday and one died on Sunday, the spokeswoman said.
“Next of kin has been notified for the death of the incarcerated person on June 2,” Ms. Simas said. “Multiple attempts have been made to reach the next of kin for the incarcerated person who passed away on June 3 but have been so far been unsuccessful.”
Medical information on the inmates is not being released to protect their privacy, the spokeswoman said.
State prison numbers show 202 of the 672 inmates testing positive for coronavirus at the California Institution for Men have recovered.
At the nearby California Institution for Women in Chino, 20 of 160 inmates have recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, the numbers show.
Staff numbers
State numbers indicate 45 of 67 employees at the California Institution for Men and two of 11 employees at the California Institution for Women have recovered after testing positive and have returned to work.
Statewide, 165 of 348 staff members testing positive have returned to work after recovering from coronavirus.
A 53-year-old staff member at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco became the first state prison employee to die after testing positive for coronavirus, Ms. Simas said.
Correctional Officer Daniel Mendoza died Saturday at an undisclosed hospital.
The Riverside County Coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of the death.
Inmate numbers
Inmates testing positive for coronavirus by prison location: Chuckawalla State Prison (816, 0 recovered), California Institution for Men (672, 202 recovered), Avenal State Prison (599, 28 recovered), California Institution for Women (160, 20 recovered), California State Prison-Los Angeles County (128, 110 recovered), Centinela State Prison (4, 1 recovered), California City Correctional Facility (1, 1 recovered), California Men’s Colony (11, 10 recovered); California State Prison-Corcoran (1, 0 recovered), North Kern State Prison (1, 1 recovered), Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (1, 1 recovered), Sierra Conservation Center (1, 1 recovered),
