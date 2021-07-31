A juvenile Cooper’s Hawk
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

A juvenile Cooper’s Hawk, identified by Rod Higbie of the Pomona Valley Audubon Society, was spotted July 23 at English Springs Park in Chino Hills, a species found on the North American continent from south Canada to Mexico. Cooper’s Hawks can range from 14 to 21 inches tall with a wingspan of 27 to 36 inches. Female species can be up to one-third larger than a male Cooper’s Hawk, according to naturemappingfoundation.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.