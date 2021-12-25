There will be no passport services at Chino Hills City Hall through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Passport information and the online appointment system can be accessed at chinohills.org/passports.
Passport services are provided in the city clerk’s office on the second floor at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.