The Inland Empire Utilities District (IEUA), a regional wastewater treatment agency, is getting ready to adjust its districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census to ensure that each division represents the population as equally as possible. Residents are invited to join the next virtual community workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
A public hearing will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 during the IEUA’s monthly board meeting at district headquarters at 6075 Kimball Ave. in Chino, with adoption of the new boundaries expected at the 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 board meeting. IEUA’s service area is divided into five divisions with each division represented by one member of the five-person board of directors.
The new populations in the five divisions range from a low of 159,940 residents in the Ontario district area to a high of 184,696 residents in the Rancho Cucamonga district area.
Division 3, represented by board president Steve Elie covering Chino and Chino Hills, has grown from a population of 158,561 in 2010 to 175,409 in 2020.
Other areas in the IEUA district are Upland, Montclair, Fontana, Rialto, and unincorporated areas. For the link to the workshop, visit ieua.org/redistricting. The meeting link will go live 15 minutes prior to start time. A recording of the workshops and meetings will be available at the same website.
