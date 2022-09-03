Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, Chino Hills households with veterans or active duty members may sign up to receive a free veterans sign to display in their front yard by visiting chinohills.org/veter ans.
The sign contains stars and stripes with the message: “Thank you for your service. Veterans Day 2022.”
Residents may also sign up to receive a sign at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, or Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Deadline is Friday, Oct. 7.
Signs will be delivered the week of Nov. 1.
Chino Hills households with no veterans or active duty members may purchase a sign for $15. The sign contains stars and stripes with the message: “Thank you to all who served. Veterans Day 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.