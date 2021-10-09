A $1.84 trash rate increase in Chino Hills that should have been implemented in July will instead be seen on the October utility bill, along with a one-time $5.52 adjustment to make up for the July, August, and September bills.
The delay was due to an administrative oversight.
Residents with the standard service of three containers currently pay $23.18 per month on their utility bill and will now pay $25.02 per month. The city’s waste and recyclables hauler, Republic Services, asked for five years of increases in 2017 which were approved by the city council after a Prop. 218 protest ballot election.
Under the rules of Prop. 218, the city is not allowed to impose rate increases without a majority protest vote.
Not enough residents submitted protest ballots to defeat the trash hikes.
“Annually, Republic Services provides the city with rate increase information based on contractual formulas, and the city updates the billing software accordingly,” said public information officer Nicole Freeman.
While the new water and sewer rates were updated and customers were billed accordingly as of July 1, 2021, the new trash rates were not updated, she said.
“As a result, the utility bills for July, August, and September did not reflect the new trash rates,” Ms. Freeman said. A message is being included on all October bills to make residents aware of the increase and one-time retroactive billing adjustment, she said.
