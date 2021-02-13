Churches in California can now legally worship indoors as long as they limit attendance to 25 percent of a building’s capacity. Congregants may not sing indoors.
Following the Feb. 5 United States Supreme Court ruling overturning the state’s ban on indoor worship services, Gov. Newsom announced new guidelines in counties with widespread virus spread, including San Bernardino County. On a 6-3 vote, the justices cited the Constitution’s protection of the free exercise of religion and ruled that “regulations like these violate the First Amendment unless the state can show they are the least restrictive means of achieving a compelling government interest.”
The cases were brought by Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena and South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista.
