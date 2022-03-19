By Briana Munoz
The City of Chino could be subject to a $15,000 penalty if it does not complete the improvements on Ayala Park’s parking lot A5 by March 27.
City Attorney Fred Galante said the city entered into a settlement agreement on March 27, 2019, after a lawsuit was filed in September of 2018 by John Weekley against the city for lack of compliance with ADA requirements at Ayala Park.
The parking lot improvement is one component of a project that will include construction of a new picnic pavilion, new walkways, trees with drip irrigation and more.
The project was expected to be completed by Jan. 28 of this year but encountered storm-related delays. It will undergo additional change orders for electrical repair, park signage, and restoration to its irrigation system.
On Tuesday, the Chino City Council approved the sixth change orders, bringing the original project amount from $1.2 million to $1.7 million.
Community Services Director Linda Reich told the council at a previous meeting that she believes that staff can get the parking lot completed by the deadline.
“If everything goes okay and we receive the product we need, we’ll be able to meet the deadline,” Ms. Reich said. “Once we get the parking lot complete, we’re going to close down the intersection at 12th Street and Connie Yankey Way to add walkways for pedestrians to go out to Edison Avenue.”
Keith Martinez, assistant project coordinator, said the north parking lot project is about 80 percent complete.
During construction, staff learned that the tree roots had wrapped around the outlet that provided power to the parking lot lights.
The roots could not be removed without causing damage to the existing electrical system, Mr. Martinez said.
The city had to install new wire, conduit, and pull boxes for each light.
Conduit for future cameras will be installed.
The sixth change order, at $10,527, includes material and labor associated with changes to the irrigation system and landscape plan.
Staff was informed that the existing clocks that control irrigation required an upgrade from an 18-clock station to a 24-clock station to allow for the additional irrigation to run on the same controller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.