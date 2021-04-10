In the continuing struggle to find places in Chino Hills for high-density housing, The Shoppes at Chino Hills has proposed to use more than 100,000 square feet of retail space to make way for four-story multi-housing units on top of ground-level stores.
An architect hired by The Shoppes drew a preliminary site plan where 714 high-density housing units would be built in two large complexes on seven acres.
The site plan was shown to the Chino Hills Planning Commission Tuesday during the fifth housing workshop where locations are being sought to build 3,270 housing units, of which 2,202 must be high density, or 20 to 30 units per acre to satisfy state mandates.
Senior planner Michael Hofflinger said the dwelling units are proposed on the south half of the Shoppes, and based on conversations with the owners, the concept could involve the relocation of existing tenants and the buyout of others.
He described the plan as “very preliminary.”
Based on the site plan, the housing would be built generally south of Main Street and north of Shoppes Drive where the retail would face the Main Street corridor.
Just a few weeks prior to Tuesday’s meeting, the site was considered for 151 dwelling units.
The proposal is separate from the city-owned “Shoppes II” site where 460 units are proposed on the eight-acre unused parking lot at City Center Drive, adjacent to the Chino Valley Fire District headquarters. (See image above.)
Commissioner Sheran Voigt said she didn’t realize stores would be removed or relocated at The Shoppes to make way for housing.
Commissioner Mike Stover said whenever the city considers changing commercially zoned property, an economic impact report is produced “except for now when we attempt to do the biggest one in our history. Then we stop producing economic impact reports.”
The following day, Mr. Stover said the commission was surprised by the announcement. “We need to get a better handle on this,” he said. “What is wanted by the property owner may not be best for Chino Hills.”
Chairman Jerry Blum said the Shoppes provides an incredible experience for residents and shoppers from other cities and “we cannot afford to destroy that experience.”
He also acknowledged that commercial property may not be as viable as it once was. “Coming out of the pandemic, it will be interesting to see how brick and mortar retail will respond,” he said. “We can’t destroy that feel but we could enhance that feel by creating mixed use with more people to go there and shop.”
Chino Hills resident Jeff Vaka, who has attended all the workshops, said placing 714 housing units at The Shoppes is not acceptable.
“The big shock is that the number of units proposed for The Shoppes jumped from 151 units to 714,” he said. “Looking at all the loss of retail square footage, that doesn’t leave us with a nice retail tax base.”
Wang property
Another announcement during the meeting was that the city was finally able to contact the owners of the Wang property consisting of rolling green hills on the south side of the two-lane Woodview Road , between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Wang provided a preliminary site plan for 148 high-density homes and 274 medium-density homes on 177 acres. The development of the Wang property would require the realignment of Woodview Road, said city officials. The realignment would impact many homeowners on Bayberry Drive whose large back yards extend to Woodview.
