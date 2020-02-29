Video surveillance helped sheriff’s deputies identify and arrest a 27-year-old Chino Hills man Monday afternoon on suspicion of burglarizing an Eastvale home and smashing a backyard window to get inside.
Victor Manuel Lopez is being held on $300,000 bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.
Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department station in Eastvale were called at 9:02 a.m. Monday on a report of an in-progress residential burglary in the 5500 block of Cambria Avenue.
“Deputies arrived and saw a backyard window smashed and other evidence of burglary,” Sgt. Saykham Iemsisanith said.Video from a Ring doorbell camera helped deputies identify the suspect as Mr. Lopez, the sergeant added.
Deputies learned Mr. Lopez was checked into a motel in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue in Ontario.
There, the suspect was arrested at 3:15 p.m. without incident.
